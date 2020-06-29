NSE: Consumer Goods Index leads as market extends gain

The Nigerian bourse posted further gain on Monday with the market capitalisation rising by N15.579 billion on the back of buy pressure particularly in the shares of Nestle, Okomu Oil, UACN and PZ.

The Consumer Goods Index emerged the top performer among the sectorial indexes, advancing by 1.86% to 440.93 basis points.

However, the market ended with a negative breadth with 30 losers emerging against 18 gainers. The All Share Index (ASI) edged up by 0.12% to end the day at 24,858.89. Market capitalisation climbed to N12.968 trillion.

Year to date, the index is down by 7.39%.

TOP 5 GAINERS

Okomu Oil topped the gainers’ chart today, appreciating by 10% to close at N70.40. Cutix added up 10% to end today’s trade at N1.46. Regal Insurance went up by 10% to N0.22. Neimeth leapt to N1.50, notching up 9.49% in the process. WAPIC Insurance completed the top 5, climbing up by 9.38% to N0.35.

TOP 5 LOSERS

Unilever led losers, declining by 10% to close at N15.30. Ardova shed 9.96% to end today’s trade at N11.75. Chellram fell to N2.51, losing 9.71%. Eterna slumped to N2.24, recording 9.68% depreciation. Deap Capital closed at N0.30, going down by 9.09%.

TOP 5 TRADES

158.719 million shares estimated at N1.636 billion were traded today in 3,940 deals.

GTB led trade with 17.832 million units of its stocks worth N401.073 million traded in 244 trades. 17.380 million units of FBN Holdings shares priced at N91.347 million exchanged hands in 182 transactions. Zenith had 10.248 million shares valued at N165.605 million traded in 332 deals. Lasaco Insurance traded 10.195 million shares estimated at N2.735 million in 23 transactions. UBA traded 9.756 million shares valued at N61.440 million in 176 deals.

