Business
NGX: Honeywell Flour, PZ among top losers as investors drop N729bn
For the second consecutive day, investors in the Nigerian equities market lost N729 billion at the close of trading on Tuesday.
This followed the crash in the market capitalization to N55.2 trillion from N56.02 trillion posted by the bourse on Monday.
Similarly, the All-Share Index (ASI) dropped to 101,060.67 from 102,393.23 recorded the previous day.
The market breadth also closed negative as eight stocks advanced and 43 declined, while 63 others remained unchanged in 8,607 deals.
Juli led other gainers with 9.94% growth in share price to close at N1.77 from the previous N1.61 per share.
Eterna, Veritas Kapital Assurances, and Geregu Power also 6.17%, 5.97, and 3.68% increase in share prices respectively.
READ ALSO: NGX: BUA, PZ among top entities as investors gain N887b
On the flipside, Honeywell Flour led other price decliners as it shed 10% off its share price to close at N3.60 from the previous N4.00 per share.
BUA Cement, PZ Cussons, and UPDC REIT lost 9.98%, 9.75%, and 9.32% in their share prices respectively.
On the volume index, Transcorp traded 39.746 million shares valued at N528.4 million in 640 deals followed by United Bank for Africa (UBA) with 26.026 million shares worth N624.4 million traded by shareholders in 470 deals.
Zenith Bank traded 21.009 million shares valued at N740.5 million in 469 deals.
On the value index, Geregu traded stocks worth N1.11 billion in 985 deals followed by Zenith Bank with stocks worth N750 million in 469 deals.
Airtel Africa traded stocks worth N656 million in 56 deals.
By: Babajide Okeowo
