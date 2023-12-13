Business
NGX: Investors gain N214bn as market index crosses 72K mark
The All-Share Index (ASI) crossed the 72,000 mark to close at 72,299.79 basis points at the close of trading on Wednesday.
The ASI was 392.5 basis points higher than the 71,907.26 posted by the bourse the previous day.
ASI measures the movement of share prices of all listed companies in the capital market and it is based on market capitalization.
In the same vein, the market capitalization rose by N214.80 billion to close at N39.56 trillion from N39.35 trillion recorded on Tuesday.
34 stocks advanced, 16 declined and 64 others remained unchanged in 6,650 deals in today’s trading.
Scoa Nigeria led the gainers’ chart with 9.88% growth in share price to close at N1.78 from its previous price of N1.62 per share.
Infinity Mortgage Bank, Access Bank Holding, and Cornerstone Insurance with 9.37%, 8.09%, and 7.41% growth in share prices are other top gainers in today’s trading.
READ ALSO: NGX: Investors make N70.1bn in 7, 011 deals
University Press topped the losers’ table after it shed 9.82% off its share price to close at N2.48 from the previous N2.75 per share.
Sunu Assurances Nigeria, Eterna, and Flour Mills Nigeria also recorded 9.37%, 8.03%, and 4.57% losses in their share prices.
On the volume index, Access Bank Holding traded 60.182 million shares valued at N1.3 billion in 658 deals.
Guaranty Trust Holdings followed with investors trading 49.432 million shares worth N1.96 billion in 303 deals.
Zenith Bank traded 44.782 million shares valued at N1.61 billion in 472 deals to complete the top three in this category.
In terms of value, GTCO led with N1.96 billion worth of stocks traded in 303 deals followed by Zenith Bank with N1.61 billion stocks in 472 deals.
Access Corp traded N1.30 billion worth of stocks in 658 deals.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Uncompleted Old Enugu-Onitsha Road brings untold hardship, tears to commuters, residents of Enugu communities
Ugwu Obinna’s younger sister was killed after a truck driver transporting cows rammed into her shop located at the Okpatu...
INVESTIGATION: Students sit on floors, under leaking roofs as multi-million naira project is nowhere to be found in Zamfara
Suleman Tukur, 15, an SS 2 student of Government Day Secondary School (GDSS) Bakura in Bakura local government area of...
INVESTIGATION: UBEC mum as N80m Kebbi secondary school lab equipment still undelivered since 2020
“Our laboratories are not conducive for learning; the termites have destroyed most of these laboratories, and there is not enough...
In Niger, communities suffer as multi-billion naira Auna Dam project remains uncompleted despite 38 years of investments
In Niger State, the over 20 communities around Auna River have had their hopes for fresh water, electricity supply and...
INVESTIGATION: Years after, 15km Eleme-Onne end of East-West Road remains death-trap despite billions released
In this report, ARINZE CHIJIOKE chronicles the sufferings of road users on the 15km Eleme-Onne end of the East-West Road...