NGX: Investors gain N214bn as market index crosses 72K mark

The All-Share Index (ASI) crossed the 72,000 mark to close at 72,299.79 basis points at the close of trading on Wednesday.

The ASI was 392.5 basis points higher than the 71,907.26 posted by the bourse the previous day.

ASI measures the movement of share prices of all listed companies in the capital market and it is based on market capitalization.

In the same vein, the market capitalization rose by N214.80 billion to close at N39.56 trillion from N39.35 trillion recorded on Tuesday.

34 stocks advanced, 16 declined and 64 others remained unchanged in 6,650 deals in today’s trading.

Scoa Nigeria led the gainers’ chart with 9.88% growth in share price to close at N1.78 from its previous price of N1.62 per share.

Infinity Mortgage Bank, Access Bank Holding, and Cornerstone Insurance with 9.37%, 8.09%, and 7.41% growth in share prices are other top gainers in today’s trading.

University Press topped the losers’ table after it shed 9.82% off its share price to close at N2.48 from the previous N2.75 per share.

Sunu Assurances Nigeria, Eterna, and Flour Mills Nigeria also recorded 9.37%, 8.03%, and 4.57% losses in their share prices.

On the volume index, Access Bank Holding traded 60.182 million shares valued at N1.3 billion in 658 deals.

Guaranty Trust Holdings followed with investors trading 49.432 million shares worth N1.96 billion in 303 deals.

Zenith Bank traded 44.782 million shares valued at N1.61 billion in 472 deals to complete the top three in this category.

In terms of value, GTCO led with N1.96 billion worth of stocks traded in 303 deals followed by Zenith Bank with N1.61 billion stocks in 472 deals.

Access Corp traded N1.30 billion worth of stocks in 658 deals.

