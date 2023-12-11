NGX: Investors make N70.1bn in 7, 011 deals

Investors in the Nigerian capital market pocketed N70.14 billion at the close of trading on Monday.

This followed the rise in the market capitalization to N39.22 trillion from N39.15 trillion recorded at the close of trading on Friday.

Similarly, the All-Share Index (ASI) appreciated by 0.18% to settle at 71,669.91 as against the 71,541.74 posted by the bourse four days ago.

In Monday’s trading, 30 equities gained; 23 declined in share prices while 68 others remain unchanged in 7,011 deals.

SFS Real Estate Investment Trust (SFS REIT) led the gainers’ chart with 9.98% growth in share price to close at N101.35, from its previous price N92.15 per share.

ECO Bank, Deap Capital and Scoa Nigeria with 9.88%, 9.84% and 9.63% growth in share prices completed the list of gainers in today’s trading.

R.T. Briscoe topped the losers’ table after it shed 9.68% off its share price to close at N0.56 from the previous N0.62 per share.

Secure Electronic Technology, NEM Insurance, and Northern Nigeria Flour Mills (NNFM) with 9.33%, 9.32%, and 8.44% dip in share prices are the other losers in today’s trading.

For the volume of traded stocks, Veritas Kapital Assurance topped with 88.844 million shares valued at N31.8 billion in 52 deals.

Universal Insurance followed with investors trading 44.390 million shares worth N12.7 billion in 75 deals.

Access Bank Holding traded 30.368 million shares valued at N612.6 million in 507 deals to complete the top three in this category.

Access Corp was the most traded stock by value with N612 million shares traded by shareholders in 504 deals followed by Zenith Bank and GTCO with N446 million in 356 deals and N391 million in 259 deals respectively.

