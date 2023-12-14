NGX: Investors gain N85.3bn as equities market sustains bullish run

Trading activities ended on a positive note on Thursday with a 0.22% growth in the All-Share Index (ASI).

The ASI rose by 156 basis points to close at 72,455.83 from 72,299.79 posted by the bourse on Wednesday.

In the same vein, the market capitalization rose by N85.3 billion to N39.649 trillion from N39.564 trillion recorded the previous day.

26 stocks advanced, 26 declined and 67 others remained unchanged in 6845 deals.

Infinity Mortgage Bank led other gainers with 9.83% growth in share price to close at N2.57 from its previous N2.34 per share.

John Holt, Ikeja Hotel, and E-Tranzact with 9.73%, 9.20%, and 7.69% growth in share prices completed the list of gainers in today’s trading.



R.T. Briscoe led the decliners after it shed 9.84% off its share price to close at N0.55 from its previous N0.61 per share.

UPDC Real Estate Investment Trust (UPDCREIT), Mutual Benefit Assurance, and Omatek Ventures are other major losers in today’s trading with 9.78%, 9.43%, and 7.69% cut in their share prices.

In terms of volume, Access Bank Holding traded 77.255 million shares valued at N1.75 billion in 598 deals followed by FCMB 45.235 million shares worth N318.6 million traded by investors in 277 deals.

Zenith Bank with 37.290 million shares valued at N1.38 billion in 487 deals completed the top three in this category.

On the value index, Access Corp led with N1.76 billion worth of traded stocks in 598 deals followed by Zenith Bank with N1.38 billion worth of stocks in 487 deals.

GTCO traded N749.63 million stocks in 197 deals.

