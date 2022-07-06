NGX: Investors lose N16.1bn to sell-off in Union Bank, NEM

The Nigeria stock market fell marginally to N27.79 trillion at the close of trading on Wednesday.

The figure was -0.05 percent or N16.1 billion lower than the N27.81 trillion the capital posted on Tuesday.

The All-Share Index was down by 29.96 basis points to close at 51,556.54 as against 51,586.5 achieved the previous day.

Investors traded 135.25 million shares valued at N2.82 billion in 3,745 deals on Wednesday.

This fell short of 234.60 million shares worth N2.56 billion traded by shareholders in 4,646 deals on Tuesday.

Academy led the gainers with N0.14kobo to rise from N1.43kobo to N1.57kobo per share.

Consolidated Hallmark Insurance gained 8.70 percent to move from N0.69kobo to N0.75kobo per share.

Japaul Gold’s share value was up by 7.41 percent to end trading with N0.29kobo from N0.27kobo per share.

UPDC REIT gained N0.15kobo to close at N3.60kobo from N3.45kobo per share.

READ ALSO: NSE: All-Share index rises by 0.31% as investors stake N7.5bn

Chams’ share appreciated by 4.17 percent to rise from N0.24kobo to N0.25kobo per share.

NEM topped the losers’ chart after shedding N0.38kobo to drop from N3.80kobo to N3.42kobo per share.

Champion Breweries share price dropped by N0.40kobo to end trading at N3.60kobo from N4 per share.

UBN lost N0.60kobo to end trading with N5.55kobo from N6.15kobo per share.

UPL’s share dropped from N2.58kobo to N2.35kobo per share after losing N0.23kobo during trading.

RT Briscoe lost 7.50 percent to drop from N0.40kobo to N0.37kobo per share.

Transcorp led the day’s trading with 15.55 million shares valued at N19.58 million.

GTCO followed with 13.11 million shares valued at N267.08 million

UPDC traded 11.96 million shares worth N78.91 million.

UBA sold 10.55 million shares worth N78.91 million, while Chams traded 7.82 million valued at N1.94 million.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now