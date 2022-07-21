NGX: Investors lose N34.7bn as GTCO, UBA lead trading

Investors in the Nigerian capital market lost N34.7billion following the drop in equity capitalisation to N28.10 trillion on Thursday.

The figure was less than the N28.14 trillion posted by the capital market on Wednesday.

Similarly, the All-Share Index was down by 64.52 basis points to settle at 52,122 compared to 52,186.52 recorded the previous day.

Investors traded 151.94 million shares valued at N2.15 billion in 3,447 deals today.

This was lower than the 238.27 million shares worth N3.33 billion traded by investors in 3,814 deals on Wednesday.

Multiverse led the gainers with N0.17kobo to rise from N1.78kobo to N1.95kobo per share.

Cornerstone gained 9.09 percent to move from N0.66kobo to N0.72kobo per share.

Regal Insurance share value was up by 8 percent to end trading with N0.27kobo from N0.25kobo per share.

AIICO gained 4.92 percent to close at N0.64kobo from N0.61kobo per share.

Learn Africa’s share appreciated by N0.10kobo to rise from N2.50kobo to N2.60kobo per share.

International Breweries topped the losers’ chart after shedding N0.50kobo to drop from N5.45kobo to N4.95kobo per share.

Caverton’s share price dropped by N0.11kobo to end trading at N1.14kobo from N1.25kobo per share.

RT Briscoe lost 8.33 percent to end trading with N0.44kobo from N0.48kobo per share.

Chams lost 7.41 percent to drop from N0.27kobo to N0.25kobo per share.

Lasaco’s share dropped from N1.09 to N1.01 per share after losing 7.34 percent during trading.

GTCO led the day’s trading with 33.84 million shares valued at N707.71 million.

UBA sold 14.23 million shares worth N139.25 million.

UAC Nigeria followed with 12.46 million shares valued at N139.25 billion

