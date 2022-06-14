NGX: Investors lose N47.3bn after resumption from Democracy Day holiday

The Nigerian capital market resumed from the public holiday with a loss of N47.3billion at the close of trading on Tuesday.

After eight hours of trading on the day, the equity capitalization dropped by -0.16 percent to close at N28.63 trillion, down from N28.68 trillion posted last Friday.

The All-Share Index was down by 87.74 basis points to settle at 53,113.64 compared to 53,201.38 achieved last week.

Investors traded 299.99 million shares valued at N3.09 billion in 5,394 deals on Tuesday.

This surpassed the 273.24 million shares worth N2.64 billion traded by investors in 4,584 deals on Friday.

Learn Africa led the gainers with N0.21kobo to move from N2.16kobo to N2.37kobo per share.

Sunu Assurance gained N0.03 to move from N0.32kobo to N0.35kobo per share.

Wapic’s share was up by N0.02 to end trading with N0.42kobo from N0.40kobo per share.

First Bank gained N0.3kobo to close at N10.50kobo from N10.2kobo per share.

Sterling Bank’s share appreciated by N0.03 to rise from N1.52kobo to N1.55kobo per share.

CAP topped the losers’ chart after shedding N2 to drop from N20.15kobo to N18.15kobo per share.

Caverton’s share dropped by N0.09 to end trading at N1.06 from N1.15kobo per share.

Livestock lost N0.1kobo to end trading with N1.50kobo from N1.60kobo per share.

Transcorp’s share dropped from N1.38kobo to N1.31kobo per share after losing N0.07 during trading.

Champion lost N0.17kobo to drop from N3.67kobo to N3.50kobo per share.

FCMB led the day’s trading with 52.08 million shares valued at N182.26 million.

UBA followed with 47.73 million shares valued at N365.34 million.

Transcorp traded 39.34 million shares worth N52.22 million.

Access Corporation sold 30.10 million shares worth N293.97 million, while GTCO traded 20.41 million valued at N446.14 million.

