NGX: Investors net N166.8bn despite losses in Chellaram, Cutix others

Investors in Tripple Gee and Nestle were among the gainers as the equity capitalization in the Nigerian capital market rose to N28.81 trillion at the close of trading on Wednesday.

The figure was N166.84 billion higher than the N28.65 trillion posted by the bourse on Tuesday.

Similarly, the All-Share Index increased by 306.41 basis points to close at 52,927.6, up from 52,621.19 reported the previous day.

Investors traded 455.17 million valued at N7.83 billion in 6,635 deals on Wednesday.

This surpassed the 350.97 million valued at N8.20 billion traded by shareholders in 5,946 deals on Tuesday.

Nestle led the gainers’ list with a N104.20kobo rise in share price moving from N1043.80kobo to N1148 per share.

Tripple Gee’s share value was up by N0.32kobo to end trading at N3.56kobo from N3.24kobo per share.

UAC Nigeria gained N0.80kobo to move from N8.20kobo to N9 per share.

UPL gained N0.20kobo to close at N2.25kobo, above its opening price of N2.05 per share.

RT Briscoe’s share price was up by 9.68 percent, moving from N0.31 kobo to N0.34 kobo per share.

Chellaram topped the losers’ table after shedding N0.15kobo to drop from N1.63kobo to N1.47kobo per share.

McNichol’s share price dropped by 9.59 percent to end trading at N0.66kobo from N0.73kobo per share.

Wapic lost 8.70 percent to end trading with N0.42kobo from N0.46kobo per share.

Academy’s share dropped from N1.68kobo to N1.56kobo per share after losing N0.12kobo during trading.

Cutix lost 3.23 percent to drop from N2.48kobo to N2.40kobo per share.

Access Corporation led the day’s trading with 69.18 million shares valued at N755.72 million.

UBA followed with 66.49 million shares worth N577.77 million.

Zenith Bank sold 37.54 million shares worth N1 billion.

Fidelity Bank traded 32.50 million shares valued at N182.77 million, while GTCO sold 3.10 million shares valued at N848.30 million.

