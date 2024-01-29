NGX: Oando leads gainers as investors make N1.24tr in five hours

The Nigerian equities market began the week’s trading with a N1.24 trillion growth in equity capitalization on Monday.

After five hours of trading today, the market capitalization rose to N57.282 trillion from N56.038 trillion posted by the bourse last Friday.

Similarly, the All-Share Index (ASI) increased to 104,674.67 from 102,401.88 recorded four days ago.

The market breadth was negative as 22 stocks advanced and 38 declined, while 59 others remained unchanged in 15,887 deals.

Oando Plc led other gainers with 9.96% growth to close at N13.80 from its previous price of N12.55 per share.

Dangote Cement, Tripple Gee, and Company, and Berger Paints completed the list of gainers with 9.93, 9.89%%, and 9.81% rise in their share prices respectively.

READ ALSO: NGX: Vitafoam, Oando among losers as market cap falls by N111.4bn

On the flip side, Daar Communication and Ikeja Hotel led other price decliners as they shed 10% each off their share price to close at N0.81 and N.75 from the previous N0.90 and N7.50 per share.

Cadbury Nigeria, NPF Microfinance Bank, and Ellah Lakes also recorded a 9.80%, 8.88%, and 8.48% dip in their share prices respectively.

On the volume index, Japaul Gold traded 83.865 million shares valued at N269.5 million in 766 deals followed by Transcorp with 42.804 million shares worth N690.4 million traded by shareholders in 958 deals.

Access Bank Holding traded 33.757 million shares valued at N157.8 million in 643 deals.

On the value index, Dangote Cement traded equities worth N8.577 billion in 1, 057 deals followed by BUA Cement with stocks worth N5.380 billion in 425 deals.

GTCO traded equities worth N1.501 billion in 506 deals to complete the top three in this category.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now