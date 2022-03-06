NGX round-up: Investors trade 1.37bn shares worth N23.7bn in 5 days

Investors traded 1.374 million shares worth N23.7 billion in 28,809 deals this week.

However, the figure was lower than the 1.668 billion shares valued at N19.4 billion that exchanged hands in 25,979 deals last week.

Top NGX performing sector

The Financial Services Industry, Conglomerates Sector and the ICT Industry were the best three performing sectors for this week after five days of trading.

Market data showed that 889.542 million shares valued at N8.036 billion, were traded in 14,034 deals on the Financial Services floor, placing the sector above the two other industries.

The Conglomerates Industry followed with 131.154 million shares worth N199.272 million traded in 1,259 deals.

ICT sold 89.777 million shares worth N10.593 billion in 2,119 deals during the week.

Top three equities

FCMB, Transnational Corporation of Nigeria Plc (Transcorp) and Zenith Bank traded a combined 416.676 million shares worth N2,989 billion in 3,321 deals this week.

This means the banks and the hospitality outfit accounted for 30.32% and 12.57% of the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

Top five NGX gainers of the week

Seplat gained N174.10kobo to end the week with N1,034 against the opening price of N859.90kobo per share.

Linkage Assurance share price rose by 16 percent to close the week with N0.58kobo from N0.50kobo per share.

FCMB Group gained N0.36kobo to move from its opening of N3.04 to N3.41kobo per share.

Courtville’s share rose by 11.1 percent to hit N0.60kobo from N0.54kobo per share.

Associated Bus Transport was up by 9.37 percent to jump from N0.32kobo to N0.35kobo per share.

Top five NGX losers of the week

RT Briscoe lost N0.31kobo drop from N0.94 kobo to N0.63kobo per share at the end of trading.

Learn Africa’s share price was down by N0.63 kobo to drop from N2.61 kobo to N1.98kobo at the end of the week.

Nigerian Exchange Group lost N4.70kobo to slip from N25.50kobo to N20.80kobo per share.

Niger Insurance share drop by 17.86 percent to end the week with N0.23kobo compared to N0.28kobo per share recorded last week.

Cutix lost N0.40kobo to drop from N2.70kobo to N2.30kobo per share.

