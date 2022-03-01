NGX: Seplat leads gainers as investors make N47.53bn in 8 hours

Investors at the Nigerian capital market gained N47.5 billion following a 0.18 percent rise in equity capitalisation at the close of trading on Tuesday.

The equity capitalisation rose from N25.54 trillion to N25.59 trillion after eight hours of trading on Tuesday.

The All-Share Index was up by 88.2 basis points to close at 47,482.73 compared to 47,394.53 recorded the previous day.

Investors traded 370.54 million shares worth N7.85 billion in 6,045 deals on Tuesday.

Today’s trading surpassed the 300.76 million shares valued at N2.77 billion traded by investors in 5,383 deals the previous day.

Seplat topped the gainers’ table following a N85.90kobo rise in its share price to move from N859.90kobo to N945.80kobo per share.

Royal Exchange gained N0.13kobo to end trading with N1.50kobo from N1.37kobo per share.

Courtville share was up by 9.09 percent to move from N0.55kobo to N0.60kobo per share.

Veritas Kapital share appreciated by 4.55 percent to move from N0.22kobo to N0.23kobo per share.

FCMB gained N0.10kobo to end trading with N3.20kobo from N3.10kobo per share.

Cutix led the losers’ chart after shedding N0.27kobo to drop from N2.70kobo to N2.43kobo per share.

Learn Africa’s share depreciated from N2.61kobo to N2.35kobo per share after losing N0.26kobo during trading.

GSPEC Plc share dropped by N0.41kobo to end trading at N3.78kobo from N4.19kobo per share.

Caverton lost N0.15kobo to end trading with N1.40kobo from N1.55kobo per share.

RT Briscoe completed the list after shedding 9.41 percent from its market price to drop from N0.85kobo to N0.77kobo per share.

FCMB led the day’s trading with 57.58 million shares valued at N183.86 million.

Transcorp followed with 45.18 million shares valued at N52.23 million.

Zenith Bank traded 23.08 million shares worth N624.74 million.

MTN Nigeria sold 22.25 million shares worth N4.55 billion, while Niger Insurance traded 19.68 million valued at N6.10 million.

