NGX ROUNDUP: Sell-off rocks SCOA, as stock market investments hit N13.07bn in five days

Within the five days of trading this week, Nigerian stock market reported investors traded 1.426 billion shares in 19,315 deals, which is worth N13.073 billion.

The investment recorded topped that of last week which was N8.650 billion, after 1.338 billion shares were exchanged in 19,830 deals.

Top three NGX performing sectors

By measure of volume of shares traded, the Financial Services Industry was rated above other sectors having accounted for 1.136 billion shares traded in 10,700 deals, and valued at N8.201 billion.

The Consumer Goods Industry recorded 76.520 million shares, valued at N1.383 billion, in 3,076 deals.

The Conglomerates also made the top three sectors, after investors traded over 58.222 million shares worth N186.293 million in 769 deals on the exchange floor.

Top three equities of the week

FBN Holdings Plc, Access Bank Plc and Wema Bank Plc made the top three equities by measure of volume, accounting for 43.95 percent and 34.10 percent of the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

This represents 626.756 million shares exchanged among investors who pumped N4.458 billion in 2,802 deals.

Top five NGX gainers of the week

Oando share price rose by N0.57kobo to jump from N4.07 per share to N4.64kobo per share.

FTN Cocoa Processor stock value was up by 11.11 percent as the share price ended the week with N0.50kobo per share against the N0.45kobo it opened with.

READ ALSO: NGX Roundup: Unilever, Ikeja Hotel suffer sell-off as financial sectors lead week activities

Mutual Benefit closed the week with N0.31kobo per share, rising by 10.71 percent to move above its opening of N0.28kobo per share.

United Capital was part of the gainers list as its stock price rose by 8.99 percent to move from its opening of N7.34kobo to end the week with N8 per share.

Chams Plc appreciated by 4.76 percent during the week as its share price rose to N0.22kobo per share against the N0.21kobo that it started this week with.

Top five NGX losers of the week

Cornerstone Insurance topped the losers list following a loss of 15.79 percent, which reduced its stock value to N0.48kobo at the end of trading, from N0.57kobo.

UPDC share price dropped to N1.61kobo by end of trade this week, having depreciated by 10.06 percent from its opening share price of N1.79kobo per share.

SCOA share price was down by 9.72 percent to end the week with N1.30kobo per share, against the N1.44kobo per share it started the week with.

GlaxoSmithKline share value also fell during the week, losing 9.56 percent from its opening stock price of N6.80kobo, to end trading with N6.15kobo per share.

Wema Bank lost 9.41 from its share price to end the week with N0.77kobo per share, below the N0.85kobo per share it started trading with.

Join the conversation

Opinions