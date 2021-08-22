NGX ROUNDUP: Top five gainers, losers of the week

Investors exchanged over 866.544 million shares worth N12.25 billion in 17,291 deals between Monday to Friday this week, in contrast to last week’s 1.610 billion shares in 18,622 deals, valued at N12.58 billion.

According to the NGX market report, by measure of volume, the Financial Services Industry recorded 445.324 million shares valued at N3.676 billion traded in 7,560 deals.

The Consumer Goods Industry followed with 119.649 million shares worth N4.969 billion in 3,424 deals, while ICT accounted for 87.132 million shares worth N1.938 billion in 924 deals.

Top three equities

At the end of this week’s trading, Honeywell Flour Mill Plc, Transnational Corporation of Nigeria Plc (Transcorp) and Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc (GTCO) were the top three equities by measure of volume.

Honeywell Flour Mill, Transcorp and GTCO accounted for 203.753 million shares worth N 1.964 billion in 2,515 deals. The three companies accounted for 23.51 percent and 16.02 percent to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

Top five NGX gainers of the week

Honeywell Flour share price gained N0.95kobo to jump from N2.05 per share to N3 per share.

Pharmdeko stock value was up by N0.53kobo as the share price ended the week with N1.72kobo per share against the N1.19kobo it opened with.

Courtville closed the week with N0.31kobo per share, rising by 29.17 percent to move above its opening of N0.24kobo per share.

Neimeth was part of the gainers list as its stock price rose by N0.41kobo to move from its opening of N1.64kobo to end the week with N2.05 per share.

BOC Gas appreciated by N1.90kobo during the week as its share price rose to N11.10kobo per share against the N9.20kobo that it started this week with.

Top five NGX losers of the week

Meyer topped the losers list following a loss of N0.39kobo, which reduced its stock value to N0.20kobo at the end of trading, from N0.59kobo.

SCOA share price dropped to N1.59kobo by end of trade this week, having depreciated by 18.46 percent from its opening share price of N1.95kobo.

Consolidated Hallmark Insurance share price was down by 13.21 percent to end the week with N0.46kobo per share, against the N0.53kobo per share it started the week with.

Nestle lost N140 from its share price to end the week with N1400 per share, below the N1540 per share it started trading with.

FTN Cocoa share value also fell during the week, losing 9.09 percent from its opening stock price of N0.44kobo, to end trading with N0.40kobo per share.

