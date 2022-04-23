Weekly Roundup: Top five gainers’ and losers’ stocks in Nigerian capital market

The Easter Public holiday stretched into Monday, cutting the number of trading days down to four, and this weighed on the outcome of this week’s capital market performance.

According to market report on NGX, investors parted with N17.813 billion to trade 1.302 billion shares in 20,212 deals, in contrast to the previous week’s 1.247 billion shares traded in 23,406 deals, worth N22.372 billion.

Top NGX performing sector

Investors activities in the capital market was felt more in the Financial Sector, which saw an exchange of 836.781 million shares, valued at N6.007 billion, in 9,527 deals.

The Oil & Gas Industry also recorded a substantial share trade among investors, who traded over 86.909 million shares, worth N1.243 billion, in 1,770 deals.

The Consumer Goods Industry was next, with 86.286 million shares exchange hands in the Nigerian bourse, in 3,056 deals, which were valued at N2.225 billion.

Top three equities

Based on volume traded, Fidelity Bank Plc, Zenith Bank Plc and Universal Insurance Plc were the best three performing equities this week, contributing 21.47% and 14.75% to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

The three companies reported traders exchanged over 279.507 million shares in 2,504 deals, worth N2.627 billion during the four days trading session.

Top five NGX gainers of the week

Meyer stock value gained N0.73kobo as the share price ended the week with N2.33kobo per share against the N1.60kobo it opened with.

Eterna closed the week with N6.65kobo per share, rising by N1.65kobo to move above its opening of N5 per share.

Oando was part of the gainers list as its stock price gained N1.03 to move from its opening of N4.83kobo to end the week with N5.86kobo per share.

Guinness share rose by N12.25kobo during the week as its stock hit N82.25kobo per share against the N70 that it started this week with.

FTN Cocoa share appreciated by 12.12 percent to jump from N0.33kobo per share to N0.37kobo per share.

Top five NGX losers of the week

Academy Press topped the losers list following a loss of N0.27kobo, which reduced its stock value to N1.17kobo at the end of trading, from N1.44kobo.

John Holt share value dropped to N0.71kobo by end of trade this week, having lost N0.15kobo from its opening share price of N0.86kobo per share.

Neimeth lost N0.22kobo from its share to end the week with N1.36kobo per share, below the N1.58kobo per share it started trading with.

CWG share lost N0.10kobo to end the week with N0.88kobo per share, against the N0.98kobo per share it started the week with.

SCOA share value also fell during the week, losing N0.21kobo from its opening stock price of N2.15kobo to end trading with N1.94kobo per share.

