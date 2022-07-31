NGX ROUNDUP: Investors part with N16.28bn to trade Union Bank, NAHCO, other stocks

After five days of trading, the Nigerian stock market recorded 1.546 billion shares, exchanged in 23,873 deals this week, worth N16.289 billion.

However, on the exchange floor the previous week, investors had exchanged 917.190 million shares, valued at N14.803 billion, in 19,513 deals.

Top NGX performing sector

After this week’s trading, the Financial Services Industry, by measure of volume, was the top best performing sector with 1.192 billion shares valued at N5.978 billion traded in 11,996 deals.

The Conglomerates Industry accounted for 102.969 million shares worth N236.618 million in 858 deals, while the Consumer Goods Industry came third with 102.937 million shares worth N2.616 billion in 3,167 deals.

Top three equities

By measure of volume of trades, International Energy Insurance Plc, Transcorp Hotels Plc and Zenith Bank Plc are the top three equities.

They recorded a combined 798.900 million shares worth N2.602 billion in 3,110 deals, accounting for 51.69% and 15.98% of the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

Read also:NGX: Market cap drops by N136.8bn despite gains in FCMB, Nigerian Breweries



Top five gainers of the week

NAHCO stock value gained N0.50kobo as the share price ended the week with N6 per share against the N5.50kobo it opened with.

Union Bank closed the week with N5.50kobo per share, rising by N0.40kobo to move above its opening of N5.10kobo per share.

UPDC REIT was part of the gainers list as its stock price gained N0.15kobo to move from its opening of N3.40kobo to end the week with N3.55kobo per share.

NGX share rose by N0.90kobo during the week as its stock hit N21.95kobo per share against the N21 05 that it started this week with.

NPF Microfinance share appreciated by 4.17 percent to jump from N1.68kobo per share to N1.75kobo per share.

Top five NGX losers of the week

PZ Cussons topped the losers list following a loss of N1.90kobo, which reduced its stock value to N8.50kobo at the end of trading, from N10.40kobo.

Wema Bank share value dropped to N3.29kobo per share by end of trade this week, having lost N0.70kobo from its opening share price of N3.99kobo per share.

Ikeja lost N0.20kobo from its share to end the week with N0.97kobo per share, below the N1.17kobo per share it started trading with.

UPDC share lost N0.20kobo to end the week with N0.99kobo per share, against the N1.19kobo per share it started the week with.

Courtville share value also fell during the week, losing -16.67 percent from its opening stock price of N0.48kobo to end trading with N0.40kobo per share.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now