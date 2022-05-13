NGX: Transcorp, Jaiz Bank among top entities as investors make N97.4bn

Investors at the Nigerian capital market pocketed N97.4billion following the rise in equity capitalization by 0.34 percent on Friday.

The development pushed up the equity capitalization to N28.62 trillion from N28.52 trillion posted on Thursday.

Also, the All- Share Index rose by 180.7 basis points to close at 53,098.46, up from 52,917.76 recorded the previous day.

Investors traded 303.48 million shares worth N3.57 billion in 7,019 deals on Friday.

This was lower than the 426.01 million shares valued at N5.69 billion which exchanged hands in 7,639 deals on Thursday.

NNFM led the gainers with N0.90kobo to rise from N9.05 to N9.95kobo per share.

McNichols’ share was up by N0.12kobo to move from N1.22kobo to N1.34kobo per share.

Neimeth’s share appreciated by N0.17kobo to move from N1.75kobo to N1.92kobo per share.

Transcohot gained N0.43kobo to end trading with N4.88kobo from N4.45kobo per share.

Royal Exchange’s share price increased by N0.13kobo to close at N1.53kobo from N1.40kobo per share.

Champion Breweries topped the losers’ table with a loss of N0.48kobo to drop from N4.85kobo to N4.37kobo per share.

International Breweries’ share dropped by N0.95kobo to end trading at N8.80kobo from N9.75kobo per share.

Academy lost N0.16kobo to end trading with N1.51kobo from N1.67kobo per share.

TrippleG’s share depreciated from N0.96kobo to N0.87kobo per share after losing 9.38 percent during trading.

Regal Insurance lost 6.45 percent of its market price to drop from N0.31kobo to N0.29kobo per share.

Transcorp led the day’s trading with 37.92 million shares valued at N48.18 million.

Jaiz Bank followed with 32.31 million shares valued at N29.02 million.

Wapco traded 14.94 million shares worth N475.19 million.

GTCO sold 13.96 million shares worth N333.35 million, while Oando traded 13 million valued at N77.26 million.

