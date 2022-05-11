Investors make N556.9bn as Nigeria’s stock market hits third milestone in less than one month

The Nigerian capital market rebounded from previous day’s loss with a 1.99 percent increase in share value at the close of trading on Wednesday.

The development pushed up the equity capitalization by N556.9 billion to N28.48 trillion from the N27.92 trillion posted on Tuesday.

The figure was the capital market’s highest in 13 years.

The feat was its third milestone in less than one month.

Also, the All- Share Index was up by 1,033.04 basis points to close at 52,838.45 compared to 51,805.41 recorded the previous day.

Investors traded 417.38 million shares valued at N7.33 billion in 7,255 deals on Wednesday.

This was higher than the 331.52 million shares valued at N5.03 billion in 6,689 deals on Tuesday.

CWG led the gainers with a 10 percent increase in share value to rise from N0.90kobo to N0.99kobo per share.

Okomu Oil’s share was up by N18.70kobo to move from N187 to N205.70kobo per share.

Champion Breweries gained N0.40kobo to move from N4.03 to N4.43kobo per share.

MCNichols’s share price rose by N0.10kobo to end trading with N1.11kobo from N1.01 per share.

IMG gained N0.85kobo to close at N9.45kobo from N8.60kobo per share.

BUA Foods led the losers’ chart, shedding N6.30kobo from its market price to drop from N63 to N56.70kobo per share.

Ikeja Hotel’s share by dropped N0.13kobo to end trading at N1.17kobo from N1.30kobo per share.

Eterna lost N0.72kobo to end trading with N6.54kobo from N7.26kobo per share.

NNFM’s share depreciated from N10 to N9.05 per share after losing N0.95kobo during trading.

RT Briscoe lost 8.70 percent of its market price to drop from N0.69kobo to N0.63kobo per share.

Jaiz Bank led the day’s trading with 40.43 million shares valued at N34.91 million.

Transcorp followed with 35.36 million shares valued at N42.61 million.

International Breweries traded 25.35 million shares worth N224.91 million.

Unilever sold 24.63 million shares worth N362.61 million, while Fidelity Bank traded 20.99 million valued at N74.12 million.

