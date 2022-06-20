Business
NGX: Union Bank, Dangote Cement among top losers as investors drop N550.6bn in 8 hours
The Nigerian capital market opened the week’s trading with a loss N550.6 billion following the crash in equity capitalization by 1.97 percent on Monday.
After eight hours of trading on the floor of the capital market, the equity capitalization dropped from N27.91 trillion posted on Friday to N27.36 trillion today.
The All-Share Index was down by 1021.34 basis points to close at 50,756.74 compared to 51,778.08 achieved last week.
Investors traded 345 million shares worth N3.07 billion in 5,075 deals on Monday.
This surpassed the 241.19 million shares valued at N3.66 billion which exchanged hands in 5,043 deals on Friday.
Jaiz Bank led the gainers with 5.32 percent to move from N0.94kobo to N0.99kobo per share.
Regal Insurance gained 3.70 percent to move from N0.27kobo to N0.28kobo per share.
Japaul Gold’s share was up by 3.33 percent to end trading with N0.31kobo from N0.30kobo per share.
Zenith Bank gained N0.60kobo to close at N22 from N21.40kobo per share.
NAHCO’s share appreciated by N0.20kobo to rise from N7.60kobo to N7.80kobo per share.
UBN topped the losers’ chart after shedding N0.60kobo to drop from N6 to N5.40kobo per share.
Dangote Cement’s share dropped by N27.70kobo to end trading at N249.30kobo from N277 per share.
Livestock lost N0.13kobo to end trading with N1.20kobo from N1.33kobo per share.
International Breweries lost N0.60kobo to drop from N6.25kobo to N5.65kobo per share.
Flour Mills’ share dropped from N35 to N32 per share after losing N3 during trading.
FCMB led the day’s trading with 177.59 million shares valued at N666.96 million.
UBA followed with 29.49 million shares valued at N221.18 million.
Access Corporations traded 21.96 million shares worth N206.36 million.
First Bank Holdings sold 12.57 million shares worth N113.96 million, while Transcorp traded 11.56 million valued at N14.33 million.
