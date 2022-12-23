Business
NGX: UPDC REIT, Geregu lead trading as investors make N112.5bn
The market capitalization rose by 0.4 percent at the close of business on Friday.
This means the value of investments in the capital market increased by N112.55 billion from N26.96 trillion to N27.07 trillion after eight hours of trading today.
Also, the All Share Index was up by 206.66 basis points to close at 49,706.09 ASI as against the 49,499.43 achieved by the bourse on Thursday.
Investors traded 140.36 million shares worth N4.02 billion in 2,063 deals.
This surpassed the 132.57 million shares worth N3.14 billion that exchanged hands in 2,999 deals the previous day.
Geregu led the gainers’ list with a N10.50kobo rise in share price, moving from N105 to N115.30kobo per share.
Thomas Wyatt gained 9.46 percent to move from N0.74kobo to N0.81kobo per share.
SCOA’s share value was up by 9.09 percent to end trading with N0.84kobo from N0.74kobo per share.
Honeywell Flour gained N0.19kobo to close at N2.31kobo, above its opening price of N2.12kobo per share.
Wapic’s shares traded upward by 7.89 percent to rise from N0.38kobo to N0.41kobo per share.
READ ALSO: NGX: Investors make N53.7bn despite sell-off in PZ, Chams, others
Consolidated Hallmark Insurance topped the losers’ table after shedding 7.69 percent to drop from N0.65kobo to N0.60kobo per share.
Chams share price dropped by 4.35 percent to end trading at N0.22kobo from N0.23kobo per share.
Cornerstone lost 3.85 percent to end trading with N0.50kobo from N0.52kobo per share.
Mutual Benefit lost 3.57 percent to drop from N0.28kobo to N0.27kobo per share.
International Breweries share dropped from N4.50kobo to N4.40kobo per share after losing N0.10kobo during trading.
UPDC REIT led the day’s trading with 50.38 million shares valued at N151.16 million.
Geregu traded 12.89 million shares worth N1.34 billion.
UAC Nigeria sold 10.49 million shares worth N110.38 million.
MTN Nigeria followed with 8.17 million shares valued at N1.75 million, while Access Corp traded 6.41 million shares valued at N55.05 million.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: In Cross River, civil servants retire into poverty as govt looks away, squanders funds on frivolities
Thousands of civil servants in Cross River State struggle to stay alive as they are denied their gratuities and monthly...
Students suffer as contractors abandon Kano school projects after receiving over N70m
In 2019, to improve the condition of public schools in Kano State, the Federal Government disbursed millions of naira to...
SPECIAL REPORT: World Bank road projects go bad in Enugu, as state govt fails to fulfill promise
Counterpart funded road projects between the world Bank and Enugu State government have started to fail, as the state government...
INVESTIGATION: How N70m road construction created more hardship for Sokoto residents
“To address recurrent accidents on Gagi to Gidan Dilo road and Fakon Idi roads, in Sokoto State, the Federal Government,...
INVESTIGATION: Inside Kwara school where students are used as labour on teachers’ private farms
In this report, SHEREEFDEEN AHMAD uncovered how young students in Kwara State, Nigeria, are being used for labour work on...