NGX: UPDC REIT, Geregu lead trading as investors make N112.5bn

The market capitalization rose by 0.4 percent at the close of business on Friday.

This means the value of investments in the capital market increased by N112.55 billion from N26.96 trillion to N27.07 trillion after eight hours of trading today.

Also, the All Share Index was up by 206.66 basis points to close at 49,706.09 ASI as against the 49,499.43 achieved by the bourse on Thursday.

Investors traded 140.36 million shares worth N4.02 billion in 2,063 deals.

This surpassed the 132.57 million shares worth N3.14 billion that exchanged hands in 2,999 deals the previous day.

Geregu led the gainers’ list with a N10.50kobo rise in share price, moving from N105 to N115.30kobo per share.

Thomas Wyatt gained 9.46 percent to move from N0.74kobo to N0.81kobo per share.

SCOA’s share value was up by 9.09 percent to end trading with N0.84kobo from N0.74kobo per share.

Honeywell Flour gained N0.19kobo to close at N2.31kobo, above its opening price of N2.12kobo per share.

Wapic’s shares traded upward by 7.89 percent to rise from N0.38kobo to N0.41kobo per share.



Consolidated Hallmark Insurance topped the losers’ table after shedding 7.69 percent to drop from N0.65kobo to N0.60kobo per share.

Chams share price dropped by 4.35 percent to end trading at N0.22kobo from N0.23kobo per share.

Cornerstone lost 3.85 percent to end trading with N0.50kobo from N0.52kobo per share.

Mutual Benefit lost 3.57 percent to drop from N0.28kobo to N0.27kobo per share.

International Breweries share dropped from N4.50kobo to N4.40kobo per share after losing N0.10kobo during trading.

UPDC REIT led the day’s trading with 50.38 million shares valued at N151.16 million.

Geregu traded 12.89 million shares worth N1.34 billion.

UAC Nigeria sold 10.49 million shares worth N110.38 million.

MTN Nigeria followed with 8.17 million shares valued at N1.75 million, while Access Corp traded 6.41 million shares valued at N55.05 million.

