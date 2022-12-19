NGX: Investors make N53.7bn despite sell-off in PZ, Chams, others

The Nigerian capital market extended its bullish run with the rise in equity capitalization to N26.91 trillion at the close of trading on Monday.

The figure was 0.2 percent or N53.74 billion higher than the N26.86 trillion posted by the bourse last Friday.

Similarly, the All Share Index rose by 98.67 basis points to close at 49,414.96, up from 49,316.29 achieved by the capital market four days ago.

Investors traded 76.74 million shares worth N1.32 billion in 3,262 deals on Monday.

This fell short of the 103.71 million shares valued at N2 billion traded by shareholders in 3,280 deals on Friday.

Thomas Wyatt led the gainers’ list with a 8.77 percent rise in share price, moving from N0.57kobo to N0.62kobo per share.

International Breweries gained N0.25kobo to move from N4.30kobo to N4.55kobo per share.

Pharmadeko’s share value was up by N0.10kobo to end trading with N2.10kobo from N2 per share.

LivingTrust gained 4.90 percent to close at N1.50 kobo, above its opening price of N1.43 kobo per share.

Caverton shares traded upward by 3.45 percent to rise from N0.87kobo to N0.90kobo per share.

PZ topped the losers’ table after shedding N0.90kobo to drop from N12.40kobo to N11.50kobo per share.

Chams share price dropped by 4.35 percent to end trading at N0.22kobo from N0.23kobo per share.

UPDC REIT lost N0.10kobo to end trading with N2.90kobo from N3 per share.

FTN Cocoa lost N3.23kobo to drop from N0.31kobo to N0.30kobo per share.

African Prudential’s share price dropped from N5.50kobo to N5.35kobo per share after losing N0.15kobo during trading.

GTCO led the day’s trading with 16.60 million shares valued at N352.21 million.

UBA traded 7.58 million shares worth N55.94 million.

Chams sold 4.15 million shares worth N914,632.

Consolidated Hallmark Insurance followed with 4 million shares valued at N2.44 million, while Zenith Bank traded 3.77 million shares valued at N90.67 million.

