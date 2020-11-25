Niger declares three days mourning as ex-president Tandja dies at 82

Former Niger President Mamadou Tandja overthrown in a coup d’etat for attempting to extend his rule beyond two-term has died at age of 82, the government said Tuesday.

The deceased was elected to lead Niger twice from 1999 to 2010.

In a statement read out on public television, President Mahamadou Issoufou’s office said the 82-year-old’s death would be marked by “three days of mourning throughout the national territory”.

Tandja’s death came just over a month before Niger holds a presidential election.

