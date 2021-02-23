Niger Delta militant group threatens to attack Lagos, Abuja | Ripples Nigeria

Members of a Niger Delta militant group known as Supreme Egbesu Liberation Fighters on Tuesday threatened to destroy infrastructure in Lagos and Abuja over neglect of the region and poor implementation of amnesty programme by the Federal Government.

In a video posted on the African Independent Television (AIT) social media platforms, the militants who wore military camouflage and masks decried the poor implementation of the amnesty programme introduced by late President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua in 2009.

The group also issued a statement read by one its members.

He said: “Over the years, the Niger Delta people have made frantic efforts to create an enabling environment but to our great dismay, the Nigerian government over the years has decided to handle the issues of the Niger Delta with kid gloves.

“They have betrayed the struggle and have left the people to their fate.

“Rather, what is visible is the presence of military gunboat and the numerous military personnel dispersed to the Niger Delta who are killing, raping, and maiming the innocent people of the region.

“Look at the security surveillance contract taking place in our region through the federal government these agencies in place have decided to shortchange our people. Now in our territorial waters, it is an Israeli company that is providing waterway security which we have competent hands with expert knowledge to manage.

“Don’t worry, because we are coming to destroy all your infrastructure in Abuja and Lagos. As a group committed to giving total liberation to our people, we will destroy the oil facilities both onshore and offshore in no distant time, we will be seen to be crippling the Nigerian economy.”

