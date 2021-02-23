Niger Delta militant group threatens to attack Lagos, Abuja | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
Niger Delta militant group threatens to attack Lagos, Abuja
Members of a Niger Delta militant group known as Supreme Egbesu Liberation Fighters on Tuesday threatened to destroy infrastructure in Lagos and Abuja over neglect of the region and poor implementation of amnesty programme by the Federal Government.
In a video posted on the African Independent Television (AIT) social media platforms, the militants who wore military camouflage and masks decried the poor implementation of the amnesty programme introduced by late President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua in 2009.
The group also issued a statement read by one its members.
He said: “Over the years, the Niger Delta people have made frantic efforts to create an enabling environment but to our great dismay, the Nigerian government over the years has decided to handle the issues of the Niger Delta with kid gloves.
“They have betrayed the struggle and have left the people to their fate.
“Rather, what is visible is the presence of military gunboat and the numerous military personnel dispersed to the Niger Delta who are killing, raping, and maiming the innocent people of the region.
READ ALSO: Ex-Niger Delta militants petition Buhari over unpaid allowances
“Look at the security surveillance contract taking place in our region through the federal government these agencies in place have decided to shortchange our people. Now in our territorial waters, it is an Israeli company that is providing waterway security which we have competent hands with expert knowledge to manage.
“Don’t worry, because we are coming to destroy all your infrastructure in Abuja and Lagos. As a group committed to giving total liberation to our people, we will destroy the oil facilities both onshore and offshore in no distant time, we will be seen to be crippling the Nigerian economy.”
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production
Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities
In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
INVESTIGATION… Messy tales of Abia’s abandoned NDDC road projects (I)
There were feelings of excitement among the people of Ohuru-Ndoki Community when three contractors were prequalified to bid for the construction of...
Sports
Osimhen to rejoin teammates after ‘period of rest’ as all tests return negative
Italian Serie A club Napoli have given a fresh update on the health condition of their striker, Victor Osimhen, who...
Rohr says Nigeria ‘not ready’ to win World Cup, gives reasons
Super Eagles manager, Gernot Rohr is of the opinion that the Nigeria national team lack the readiness to compete for...
Super Falcons hammer Eq. Guinea 9-0 to secure third win in Turkish Women’s Cup
The Super Falcons of Nigeria have secured their third win in three games at the Turkish Women’s Tourney after thrashing...
Ronaldo bags brace, Nwankwo subbed on as Juventus thrash Crotone
Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice for Juventus in their big win over bottom club Crotone in a Serie A encounter in...
Enyimba to face Pirates, Benghazi, Sétif in Confed Cup group
Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) club, Enyimba have been drawn in the Group A of the CAF Confederation Cup on...
Latest Tech News
Union Bank unveils UnionX to support startups. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Union Bank unveils investment to...
Gebeya launches app to help freelancers land job opportunities. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Gebeya launches app to help...
UK COURT RULING AGAINST UBER: What implications for other cab hailing apps?
The UK Supreme Court, on Friday, February 19, ruled that Uber drivers be treated as workers, acknowledging their entitlement to...
NASA’s Perseverance rover successfully lands on Mars, sends first images
After traveling through a 292.5 million miles journey from Earth, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration’s (NASA) Perseverance rover has...
Nigeria’s Kwaba launches venture to split annual rent into monthly installments. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Nigeria’s Kwaba launches venture to...
Nigeria’s techpreneur, Agboola, listed among TIME’s 100 most influential people. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Nigeria’s Olugbenga Agboola features on...