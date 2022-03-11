Niger Insurance, Briscoe among top gainers as Nigeria’s capital market stabilises after bearish run

Investors at the Nigerian stock market went home with N39.6 billion following the rise in equity capitalization by 0.15 percent on Friday.

After eight non-stop hours of trading on the floor of the capital market, the equity capitalisation rose from N25.52 trillion to N25.56 trillion to complete the turnaround of fortune after two days of consecutive losses.

The All-Share Index was up by 73.5 basis points to close with 47,437.48 compared to 47,363.98 recorded the previous day.

On Friday, investors parted with N7.02 for 1.15 million shares in 3,928 deals.

This surpassed the N4.47 billion investors splashed on 261.55 million shares in 4,672 deals on Thursday.

Niger Insurance led the gainers’ chart, closing with 10 percent gain to settle at N0.22kobo from N0.20kobo per share.

RT Briscoe’s share was up by 8.96 percent to rise from N0.67kobo to N0.73kobo per share.

UPDC’s share rose by 7.61 percent to move from N0.92kobo to N0.99kobo per share.

UACN’s share appreciated by N0.60kobo to move from N10.05 to N10.65kobo per share.

Cornerstone gained 5.71 percent to end trading with N0.74kobo from N0.70kobo per share.

Royal Exchange topped the losers chart, shedding N0.13kobo to drop from N1.34kobo to N1.21kobo per share.

READ ALSO: Investors gain N71.5bn in 8 hours as Nigeria’s stock market rebounds from bearish run

Ellah Lakes’ share dropped by N0.33kobo to end trading at N3.12kobo from N3.45kobo per share.

Pharmdeko’s share depreciated from N2 to N1.84kobo per share after losing N0.16kobo during trading.

Linkage Assurance lost 7.14 percent to end trading with N0.52kobo from N0.56kobo per share.

Unilever completed the list after shedding N0.80kobo from its market price to drop from N14 to N13.20kobo per share.

FCMB led the day’s trading with 932.88 million shares valued at N3.49 billion.

Zenith Bank followed with 29.94 million shares valued at N805.64 million.

Access Bank traded 22.50 million shares worth N227.82 million.

Fidelity Bank sold 19.30 million shares worth N55.15 million, while United Capital traded 16.87 million valued at N208.52 million.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now