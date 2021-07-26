Nigeria fast becoming a failed state under Buhari – Ortom

The Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, on Monday accused President Muhammadu Buhari’s government of dragging the country backward.

The governor stated this at the Makurdi airport shortly after arriving from Bauchi where he attended the meeting of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors’ Forum.

He said the All Progressives Congress (APC) had eroded gains the country recorded during the PDP’s 16 years rule in the country.

According to Ortom, Nigeria is fast becoming a failed state because of the bad policies of the APC– led federal government.

On the purpose of the meeting, the governor said the several meetings held by the PDP governors were intended to reposition the party ahead of the 2023 elections.

He said: “Our meeting in Bauchi was fruitful. We discussed the bad governance of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Nigeria and further re-strategized on how we can reposition the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and give confidence to Nigerians.

“The about seven years’ administration of the APC has completely taken Nigeria 20 years backward from the gains of democracy that PDP recorded.

“So we are concerned because Nigerians are calling on us the PDP and we want to do away with ego and whatever we can benefit for ourselves and reposition the party in a manner that will be acceptable to Nigerians.

READ ALSO: ‘Stop intimidating Kukah, others for saying the truth,’ Ortom tells Presidency

“You can clearly see that from 2015 till date Nigeria is fast becoming a failed state. Check your records, where were we in 2015 when APC took over and where are we today?

“Is it the economy or security name it. Just check the records, they have completely failed us. But anytime you ask they will tell you that the President is not aware. That is the main concern. I will continue to say that the President should be aware that things are happening.

“We heard what he said that he does not take kickback. I want to believe that he does not take kickback. Maybe he is not aware that the people around him are taking bribes, they have killed the economy.

“So there is every need for us the PDP to re-strategize and give an alternative to Nigerians who are eager and calling on us to reposition ourselves. That is why we are holding these constant meetings so that we can look at areas where we have challenges and areas where we can build on to allow the party to provide a credible alternative for Nigerians.”

Join the conversation

Opinions