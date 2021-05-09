Nigeria has lost her oneness under Buhari's administration —Soyinka | Ripples Nigeria

Nobel Laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka, has bemoaned the disunity within the polity due to the failure of the current administration to redress the various challenges plaguing the country.

Soyinka made this call in Abuja on Saturday at the book reading and signing of two of his books titled ‘Trumpism in Academe’ and ‘Chronicles of the Happiest People on Earth’.

Due to the systemic failure, Nigeria has failed to unite its people and this cannot be achieved under the current dispensation, the playwright noted.

Read also: ‘Stop playing with lives of Nigerians. Seek help,’ Soyinka counsels Buhari

Soyinka added, “We had a critical moment and we lost that moment. The moment when this country could have come together; and the sense of oneness, belonging. That vision of oneness. We lost that moment. There has been more than one moment and we lost the moment. Will another one come? I don’t know. Right now I don’t see it under this government quite frankly.

“There is a failure, a systemic failure in present governance and I don’t know who can put it together. These days, I try to go some days without reading the newspapers. It is so depressing.”

However, Soyinka opined that Nigeria should remain as a country despite various secessionist agitations as a result of insecurity across the regions.

By Mayowa Oladeji…

Join the conversation

Opinions