Nigeria immigration deploys special force to tackle bandits, kidnappers in North West | Ripples Nigeria

The Comptroller-General of the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS), Muhammed Babandede, said on Monday the service would deploy 2,000 Special Force in the North West to restore peace and security in the region.‎

Babandede, who disclosed this during the passing out parade of 320 First Batch of pioneer Special Force of the Service held at the NIS Training School in Kano, said the deployment was aimed at addressing security challenges in the region.

According to him, the special operation in the North West was a definitive military initiative aimed at responding to arson, kidnapping, armed banditry, cattle rustling and other criminal activities that are prevalent in the area.

He said: “The level of insecurity in the North West zone had constituted a threat to national security.‎

“This training is to prepare our men on how to respond to security challenges in the North West, hence, we have trained, professionally equipped gallant and fit officers and men to secure and restore peace in the area.

READ ALSO: MNJTF alerts of Boko Haram recruitment of child soldiers, warns parents

“The Special Force which consists of 70 officers and 250 other ranks are going there as a component of Joint Task Force (JTF).

“Our target is to deploy 2,000 personnel and this is the First Batch of 320 Special Force that will patrol 700 kilometres stretching from Maigatari in Jigawa to Ilela in Sokoto State.”‎

Babandede added that the Service had trained over 2,400 officers and men on various courses from January to date, and tasked the personal to be discipline and show respect for human rights in the discharge of their duties.

Join the conversation

Opinions