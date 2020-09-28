Gov Zulum meets families of policemen killed in Boko Haram attack | Ripples Nigeria

The Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, on Monday met with the families of policemen and members of Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) killed by Boko Haram insurgents last Friday.

The security personnel were killed during an attack on the governor’s convoy by Boko Haram fighters along Monguno-Bama Road last Friday.

A few other persons were also injured in the attack.

The Special Adviser on Media and Strategy to the governor, Isa Gusau, said Zulum met with the families of the slain policemen at the headquarters of the state police command in Maiduguri.

The governor, according to the statement, promised to assist the affected families.

He said: “It is very unfortunate that the incident happened. May Almighty God in his infinite mercy forgive and reward them for their sacrifices and may God grant you the strength to bear the fortitude of this huge loss that is for all of us.

“It is so sad, looking at what happened. It is quite unfortunate and I am pained by that incident.

“However, those men died as heroes, as patriots, and as people that have brought honour to their families even though we never wished that it happened.

“Insha’ Allah, we shall do everything possible to support the families. The education of their children is very important in addition to the support for their means of livelihood.

“I want to once again sympathise with the families on behalf of the grateful people of Borno State.

“I condole with the Borno State police command, the CP, the Inspector- General of Police, the Nigeria Police Force and entire Nigerians over the sad moment.”

The governor also visited the state specialist hospital in Maiduguri where he sympathised with those injured in the attack.

