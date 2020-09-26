Police confirm killing of officers by Boko Haram fighters in Borno | Ripples Nigeria

The Borno State Police Command on Saturday confirmed the killing of its officers by suspected Boko Haram insurgents in the Baga area of the state.

The Command Spokesman, Edet Okon, who disclosed this in a statement in Maiduguri, said eight policemen and three other members of the Civilian Joint Task Force were killed by suspected Boko Haram fighters during an attack on the governor’s convoy in between Monguno and Baga areas of the state.

He added that 13 other persons sustained various degrees of injuries in the incident.

Boko Haram fighters who used machine guns and rocket-propelled grenades attacked the governor’s convoy as the vehicles passed through a village close to the headquarters of the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) and killed at least 15 security agents.

READ ALSO: Boko Haram now recruiting children, Gov Zulum cries out

Security sources told journalists on Saturday that the death toll from the attack had increased to 30.

They said more bodies had been found, bringing the number of victims to 12 policemen, five soldiers, four members of a government-backed militia, and nine civilians.

Join the conversation

Opinions