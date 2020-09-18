Latest Politics Top Stories

Boko Haram now recruiting children, Gov Zulum cries out

September 18, 2020
You can't intimidate me, Gov. Zulum dares Boko Haram
By Ripples Nigeria

Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum on Thursday raised concerns and lamented that Boko Haram terrorists are recruiting youths in the state.

He said the ugly new trend is a direct fallout of unemployment and the continued stay of able-bodied people in Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camps.

The governor said this while receiving a committee of members of the House Of Representatives at his office in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital.

“The only solution we have now is to ensure the safe return of our people to their homes in a dignified manner. If nothing is done believe me sincerely we shall face a very serious challenge even more than what we are facing now.
“This is because right now the insurgents are recruiting many of our children into the sect because of the increasing unemployment rate,” he said.

READ ALSO: Boko Haram kills two farmers in Borno

He disclosed that there are more than 700,000 Internally Displaced Persons in Monguno and another 400,000 in Gamboru Ngala without access to their farmlands.

Zulum, therefore, suggested that the solution to this problem was to shift from short term Humanitarian support to longer-term development and sustainable solution with the safe return of internally displaced persons to their communities.

Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

View all posts
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!
/* ]]> */