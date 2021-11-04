After nine years, Zulum, re-opens road leading to Cameroon, Chad

The Governor of Borno State Babagana Zulum on Wednesday restored business activities between Nigerians and their neighbours in Cameroon and Chad, after reopening the 76-kilometre Bama-Banki Road.

The road was closed down to vehicular traffic in 2012 due to the activities of the Boko Haram insurgents.

Reopening the road in Bama, Zulum noted that no significant development would be achieved in the recovered areas without the resumption of commercial activities

According to the governor, the efforts put up by the military in the state had led to the expansion of farming activities this year in the previously no-go areas.

He added: “This year, areas under cultivation in Borno State have increased by 600 per cent. By next year, we will go beyond what we this.”

On his part, the Chairman of the Bama Local Government Area, Alhaji Aji-Kolo Kachalla hailed the development, describing it as a relief to the people of the area who are known for their penchant for business activities.

Also, the Commander of Operation Hadin Kai Joint Task Force, Maj.-Gen. Christopher Musa said the development was another victory in the quest by the military to ensure peace and normalcy in the state and other parts of the Northeast.

Musa commended the government and Borno State people for their co-operation and support to the military and other security agencies.

