Airforce bombs bandits’ camps in Kaduna

The Kaduna State Government has confirmed the elimination of various terrorists’ camps across the state through aerial bombardment by military fighter jets.

This was stated on Wednesday by Samuel Aruwan, Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Kaduna State, during a press briefing in Kaduna.

Aruwan explained that the military operation obliterated terrorists’ hideouts in the Chikun Local Government Area.

“Another successful outing has been reported by security forces, as an unspecified number of bandits were neutralized during an aerial assault on identified bandit enclaves around the boundary area with a neighbouring state in Chikun local government area.

“According to the operational feedback from the military, the strikes were conducted over identified locations in Kauwuri and Gaude villages.

“The locations were identified as bandit hideouts after thorough checks and analysis of various intelligence reports.

“In the first mission, fighter jets attacked the bandit camps in Kauwuri general area, and armed bandits were observed fleeing from the locations. A helicopter gunship then followed for a close mop-up with rockets and cannons.

“In a second wave over Gaude, the air platforms attacked the identified bandit hideouts in the area. Bandits were similarly observed attempting to take cover under some trees. The location was then attacked accordingly.

“Ground forces trailed and engaged the dozens of bandits who fled the location following the strikes.

“Assessment revealed that many bandits were neutralized during the entire mission, and several camps that were destroyed,” Aruwan briefed newsmen.

The Commissioner further noted that Governor Nasir El-Rufai commended the security forces for the successful operations aimed at quelling terrorism in the state and country, at large.

“Governor Nasir El-Rufai welcomed the operational feedback with satisfaction and commended the security forces heartily for the well-executed missions. The Governor expressed his optimism that more of such would follow. He urged the forces to sustain the tempo towards the obliteration of such criminals across the State”.

