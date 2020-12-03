Nigeria may not defeat terrorism in the next 20 years —Buratai

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai, does not believe the war against terrorism in Nigeria can be won in the next 20 years as the fight against insurgency is not a conventional warfare.

Buratai made this assertion on his verified Facebook page on Tuesday, following the massacre of 43 innocent rice farmers in the Zabarmari community of Jere local government area of Borno State by Boko Haram insurgents.

“There is a general misunderstanding of what insurgency and terrorism entail. There is the likelihood of terrorism persisting in Nigeria for another 20 years,” Buratai wrote.

Read also: EDITORIAL: Nigeria, seek help now in fight against banditry, terrorism

Continuing, Buratai wrote:

“It only depends on the level of escalation and the appropriate responses by all stakeholders, both civil and military authorities. Also, both local and international actors.

“Citizens’ responsibility is equally important and imperative. All must cooperate to contain the lingering insecurity. Let there be collective action and responsibility.”

Join the conversation

Opinions