Nigeria no longer a healthy entity – Catholic bishops

The Catholic Bishops in the country have decried the selective administration of justice by President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

The bishops, who came together under the aegis of Ibadan Ecclesiastical Province, said in a communiqué issued at the end of their meeting in Akure, Ondo State, and signed by Chairman of the province, Most Rev. Gabriel Abegunrin, and Secretary, Most Rev. John Oyejola, the development has greatly affected the country’s image in the international community.

Clerics from Ilorin, Ondo, Oyo, Ekiti, and Osogbo Dioceses attended the meeting that took place between July 19 and July 20.

They said Nigeria is no longer a healthy entity considering the current waves of insecurity in the country.

According to the bishops, the Buhari’s government has failed to tackle the criminal elements wreaking havocs in the country but deploying energy to silence lawful citizens.

READ ALSO: Presidency cautions Kukah against causing strife among Nigerians

The communiqué read: “Nigeria, our country, seems to have lost its very soul because it is no longer a healthy entity. The good health of any nation consists in its capacity to offer its citizens a territory where they can feel at home, feel secure and enjoy the basic necessities of life.

“This unfortunately, is no longer the case in our dear country, Nigeria, where, armed conflicts, armed robbery, kidnapping for ransom, insurgency, banditry, and extrajudicial killing persist as the order of the day. When a nation loses its soul, its people lose the cohesive elements of human relationships. A nation that has lost its soul is characterised by inept and uncaring leadership which functions by selective allocation of posts, privileges, and resources and by selective application of justice.

“It is characterised by leaders who, rather than care for the citizens of the country, simply exploit and denigrate them. “

Join the conversation

Opinions