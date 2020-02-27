Nigeria sliding into bankruptcy under Buhari – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) claimed on Thursday the country is gradually sliding into bankruptcy under President Muhammadu Buhari’s watch.

The PDP National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus stated this while addressing the party 89th Emergency National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting in Abuja.

He expressed displeasure at the worrying state of security in the country, noting that the situation is degenerating on a daily basis.

Secondus said: “Our country is in very bad shape. The populace is groaning in pains and the government response is heaping of further pains on them. This country is sliding into bankruptcy.

“Amidst the frightening insecurity accompanied by mass killings that has set fears on the people, what you get from the government is multiple tariffs, Value Added Tax (VAT) and continued indulgences in lies and propaganda.

“I can report to you that between the last NEC and now, our dear country is still at the crossroad due to the now obvious inept leadership of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

“The security situation in the country has refused to abate and nothing concrete is being done by the government to ameliorate it and stop the senseless killing of innocent Nigerians.

“Even when the National Assembly after reviewing the situation and asked the President to overhaul the security system for greater efficiency, the government has continued to demonstrate their insensitivity to the plight of the populace. Nigerians have never been as afraid of their lives as they are at the moment in this country. It’s as bad as that.”

