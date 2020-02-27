The crunch in the equity market bit harder today, causing the market capitalisation to shed N86 billion. A negative market breadth was posted: there were 19 losers compared to 13 gainers.

The All Share Index (ASI) shrank by 0.62% to close at 26,808.24 basis points. Market Capitalisation fell to N13.966 trillion at the end of today’s trade.

Year to date, the index is down by 0.13%. This is the first time the market is posting a negative return on investment return on investment this year and it is noteworthy that investors have lost N1.338 trillion so far this year.

TOP 5 GAINERS

In value terms, Ardova led advancers, appreciating by 1.80% to close at N17. NAHCO added up 7.04% to end today’s trade at N2.89. MTNN went up by 6% to N112.1. Union Bank advanced to N7, notching up 1.45% in the process. May & Baker completed the top 5, climbing by 4.81% to close at N1.96.

TOP 5 LOSERS

Stanbic was the worst performing stock today, declining by 6.23% to close at N36.1. Flour Mills shed 8.70% to close at N21. Nigerian Breweries fell to N45, losing 2.17%. GTB slumped to N26.4, recording 2.22% depreciation. UACN closed at N8.1, going down by 4.71%.

TOP 5 TRADES

231.528 million shares estimated at N4.481 billion were traded today in 3,606 deals.

Zenith Bank was the most active stock today with 47.573 million units of its stocks worth N868.090 million traded in 681 deals. 39.498 million units of Nigerian Breweries shares priced at N1.777 billion exchanged hands in 117 transactions. GTB had 35.616 million shares valued at N949.077 million traded in 369 deals. UBA traded 25.501 million shares estimated at N177.203 million in 374 transactions. FBN Holdings traded 18.610 million shares valued at N33.023 million in 304 deals.

