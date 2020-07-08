Nigeria striker, Paul Onuachu tests positive for COVID-19

Super Eagles forward, Paul Onuachu has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 after his club Genk carried out a test on all their players.

The 26-year-old, who spent several weeks in Nigeria while sporting activities were halted in Belgium, was the only player in the squad that returned positive.

Belgian news hub, HLN Sport, said the testing became necessary as the club prepared for their first friendly game ahead of the new season.

Read Also: Djokovic, wife test negative for COVID-19 after earlier positive test

Join the conversation

Opinions