Nigeria to rollout 2nd dose of COVID-19 vaccine August 10

The Presidential Steering Committee on COVID-19 (PSC) said on Saturday the administration of the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine would begin on August 10.

The Director of Press, PSC on COVID-19, Willie Bassey, disclosed this in a statement in Abuja.

He said the commencement of the inoculation exercise is to step up the response efforts against the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The statement read: “The PSC has received over four million doses of Moderna vaccine donated by the United States Government to Nigeria.

“In view of the above, the inoculation is scheduled to start from Tuesday, August 10, at the Federal Medical Centre, Jabi, off Airport road, Abuja.”

The US donated the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to Nigeria on August 1.

The donation was part of US President, Joe Biden’s promise to give 500 million vaccines to the world by the end of 2022.

Two shots of the vaccine are to be administered to the citizens through intramuscular injection 28 days apart.

