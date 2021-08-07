Politics
Nigeria to rollout 2nd dose of COVID-19 vaccine August 10
The Presidential Steering Committee on COVID-19 (PSC) said on Saturday the administration of the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine would begin on August 10.
The Director of Press, PSC on COVID-19, Willie Bassey, disclosed this in a statement in Abuja.
He said the commencement of the inoculation exercise is to step up the response efforts against the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The statement read: “The PSC has received over four million doses of Moderna vaccine donated by the United States Government to Nigeria.
READ ALSO: CNN sacks three workers for failure to receive COVID-19 vaccination
“In view of the above, the inoculation is scheduled to start from Tuesday, August 10, at the Federal Medical Centre, Jabi, off Airport road, Abuja.”
The US donated the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to Nigeria on August 1.
The donation was part of US President, Joe Biden’s promise to give 500 million vaccines to the world by the end of 2022.
Two shots of the vaccine are to be administered to the citizens through intramuscular injection 28 days apart.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...