NigeriaAt60: Police arrests 30 protesters demanding end to bad governance in Nigeria | Ripples Nigeria

 #NigeriaAt60: Police arrests 30 protesters demanding end to bad governance in Nigeria
#NigeriaAt60: Police arrests 30 protesters demanding end to bad governance in Nigeria

October 1, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

No less than 30 protesters demanding for an end to bad governance in Nigeria have been arrested by the Nigeria Police.

The protesters in their hundreds had stormed the streets of Lagos on Thursday as Nigeria marked its 60th independence anniversary.

The protesters under the aegis of Coalition for Revolution codenamed #RevolutionNow started their march from Ojota to Maryland in Lagos.

READ ALSO: INDEPENDENCE: Police ban rallies, protests in Lagos

The group had in an earlier statement called on all Nigerians at home and in the Diaspora to come out en masse on October 1 to participate in a massive peaceful protest to demand the reversal of anti-people policies implemented by the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration.

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
