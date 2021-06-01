Nigerian cinemas to raise ticket prices | Ripples Nigeria

Business
Nigerian cinemas to raise ticket prices
Cinema companies are gearing up to increase ticket prices across their locations in Nigeria, as they fight to remain in business and competitive after over six months shutdown.
Following the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak in Nigeria, the Federal Government closed entertainment centers to curb the virus – the cinema business was greatly affected.
It was on lockdown longer than the aviation and hospitality business. During the period of lockdown, zero tickets were sold and no admission was recorded.
During the six months period, Genesis Cinema, FilmOne, Silverbird and Ozone cinema, including other small outdoor screens were unable to generate revenue.
Nine months after reopening, cinemas are now considering ways to recover revenue losses due to the onslaught of COVID-19.
Coupled with weakening naira and dollar rise, as well as inflation hike, cinema heads said they have only one option – increase cinema price by 100%.
According to the Executive Director of Genesis Group of Cinemas, Ope Ajayi, ticket price will hit N5,000 in the coming months. He said it is inevitable.
“It’s inevitable. The dollar is moving against us, inflation is moving against us. It’s inevitable – I think you are going to start seeing prices around N5000 per ticket at the end of the year – And that’s the reality of the times that we are in”, he told Arise TV on Monday.
Cinemas will be shifting the cost burden of its challenges to customers to stay afloat, and Moses Babatope, the co-founder of FilmOne Entertainment Group, said it’s a normal thing.
READ ALSO: SPECIAL REPORT: Residents lament as flood, refuse, take over Agege-Pen-Cinema few weeks after commissioning of flyover
While defending the decision which is yet to take effect, Babatope said cinema companies have for years not changed their ticket price, but rising cost of operation has set in motion, a need to review prices upward.
“I think with everything going on with the economy, global economy, the impact of the pandemic, the fact that ticket prices over the last four, five years have remained static, and we’ve still improved in the quality of services given our guests.
“We are still getting some of the best products in, the cost of advertising and marketing experiences are very high, the cost for our input for retail products are high.
“We have no choice for us to be able to survive, for us to be able to maintain the level of experience our guests have become accustomed to, and for us to remain competitive, I think that ticket price increases are just normal for us to stay afloat”, Babatope said.
By Fakoyejo Ayodeji
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...