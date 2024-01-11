Nigerian Civil War veterans threaten to ‘create scene’ over 44 years unpaid pensions

Hundreds of Nigerian retired soldiers, veterans of the 1966 Civil War, took to the streets of Ibadan, Oyo State capital, on Wednesday, in protest against their unpaid pensions. 44 years after their retirement.

They expressed outrage and despair over the ongoing financial neglect, and threatened to “create scenes” if their issue is not addressed before the next armed forces Remembrance Day celebration.

Carrying placards emblazoned with messages like “Have We Served in Vain?” and “No Pension, No Peace,” the ex-servicemen marched through the city, their weathered faces etched with a combination of anger and resignation. Many bore visible scars, silent testaments to their sacrifices in defense of the nation.

Addressing journalists at their state headquarters, National Coordinator Cpl. Babawande Phillip (retd.) articulated the deep sense of injustice felt by the group.

Phillip said, “For the past 44 years, we have been deprived of our pension rights. In 2015, we did capturing in Abuja where all of us were issued genuine certificates acknowledging us as retired soldiers. But, since then, we have been waiting. The painful aspect of it is that the Biafran soldiers that we fought against had been paid some years ago. How come we who defended the country are being left to die painfully without our pension being paid? This is unfair.

“Over 100 of us have died because no money to take care of ourselves. Some are physically challenged. Some are blind and some can’t even walk here.

He added “In December 2023, we wrote a letter to the Federal Government, Chief of Army Staff, Senate, House of Representatives and up to date, we have not heard anything. It’s a plea we are making. We don’t want to cause trouble. But you know, if a goat is pushed to the wall, it will fight back.

