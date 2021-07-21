Nigeria will not experience another civil war – Gov Abiodun

The Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, on Wednesday stressed the importance of Nigeria’s continued existence as one indivisible entity.

He said the country would neither experience another civil war nor break-up.

The governor, who stated this when the League of Imams and Alfas in the state visited him at his Iperu, Ijebu-Ode country home, added that Nigeria would eventually overcome its socio-economic challenges.

Abiodun urged Nigerians not to give up, but continue to have faith and trust in God.

He stressed that no problem is too big for God to solve.

The governor said: “This country will not break into two. Nothing will happen to us in this country, we will not go into civil war. The unity of this country is non-negotiable, God will give us peace in this country, He will give us rest.

“I have a mountain-moving faith in God because He alone can do the impossible. As a government we will try our best, please continue to pray for us.”

