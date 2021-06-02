Lai Mohammed accuses Twitter of 'double standards' for deleting Buhari's 'civil war' tweet | Ripples Nigeria

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, on Wednesday, accused the social media giants Twitter of discrimination and double standards.

This came in the wake of Twitter’s decision to delete President Muhammadu Buhari’s tweet referencing the civil war.

Ripples Nigeria had reported that Buhari tweeted that, “Many of those misbehaving today are too young to be aware of the havoc and loss of lives that occurred during the Nigerian Civil War.

“Those of us who spent 30 months in the fields and lived through the conflict will speak to them in their own language.”

Buhari had issued this caution in the wake of recurring attacks on police formation and INEC facilities across the South-East region of the country.

Twitter removed the tweet after receiving many complaints, noting that, “This Tweet violated the Twitter Rules.”

However, in a press briefing on Wednesday, Lai Mohammed accused Twitter of being unfair while granting a platform to a proscribed organisation such as the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

The Minister further alleged similar biases during the 2020 #EndSARS protests which culminated in the destruction of several properties and business around the country.

According to him, Twitter’s role is suspect and Nigeria will not be fooled.

He said: “Twitter may have its own rules, it’s not the universal rule. If Mr. President, anywhere in the world feels very bad and concern about a situation, he is free to express such views.

“Now, we should stop comparing apples with oranges. If an organisation is proscribed, it is different from any other which is not proscribed.

“Two, any organisation that gives directives to its members, to attack police stations, to kill policemen, to attack correctional centres, to kill warders, and you are now saying that Mr. President does not have the right to express his dismay and anger about that?

“Are we the ones guilty of double standards? I don’t see anywhere in the world where an organisation, a person will stay somewhere outside Nigeria, and will direct his members to attack the symbols of authority, the police, the military, especially when that organisation has been proscribed. By whatever name, you can’t justify giving orders to kill policemen or to kill anybody you do not agree with.”

By Mayowa Oladeji

