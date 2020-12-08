Nigerian Embassy in Germany sacks security guard over s3x-for-passport scandal

The Nigerian Embassy in Germany has on Tuesday, sacked its senior security staff, Mr Martin Oni, after findings confirmed that he was guilty of the charges of the s*xual scandal against him.

Oni, was caught on camera in a viral-video a month ago demanding for s*x before he renewed a woman’s travel passport.

Oni was seen half-naked arguing with an unidentified individual who accused him of demanding s*x from females who seek to renew their travel passports.

The Embassy has suspended Oni, after the report emerged and the Nigerian Ambassador to Germany, Yusuf Tuggar­, ordered an investigation into the incident.

The embassy in a statement on Tuesday, disclosed that investigations revealed weeks after, that Oni was truly guilty of the accusation.

The statement read: “The Investigation Committee interviewed Mr Oni and other witnesses as part of a thorough examination of these very serious charges.

“It concluded that Mr Oni was culpable and in violation of all the relevant codes.

“As a result, Mr. Martins Adedeji Oni’s contract with the Embassy as a Local Staff has been terminated.”

The Embassy however, thanked the general public for exposing Oni, adding that it still maintains it’s zero-tolerance policy toward abuse of offices and s*xual misconduct.

By Emmanuella Ibe…

