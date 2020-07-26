Nigerian govt approves 14 airports to restart flight operations

The federal government of Nigeria has approved 14 airports to restart flight operations after months of closure occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The was made known on Sunday by the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, who informed that the airports were authorised to resume domestic operations but did not give a date for the resumption of international flights.

Sirika while making the announcement in a series of posts on Twitter said that the airports are the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos; Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja; Malam Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano; Port Harcourt International Airport, Omaguwa; Sam Mbakwe Aiport, Owerri.

He added that others include; Maiduguri Airport, Maiduguri; Victor Attah Airport, Uyo; Kaduna Airport, Kaduna; Yola Airport, Yola; Margaret Ekpo Airport, Calabar; Sultan Abubakar Aiport, Sokoto; Birnin Kebbi Airport, Kebbi; Yakubu Gowon Aiport, Jos; and Benin Aiport, Benin.

The ministers Twitter post read thus in part; “Glad to announce that the following airports are open for full domestic operations, hence ministerial approvals in and out of them is not required. This includes private and charter operations. We will keep you informed on the remainder airports in due course, please.”

