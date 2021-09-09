Nigerian govt charges ECOWAS to institute strict measures towards preventing coups

The Federal Government has implored the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to take proactive steps aimed at preventing coups in the sub-region.

This was contained in a statement issued on Thursday by a spokesman to Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, Laolu Akande at a virtual Extraordinary Session of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of ECOWAS member-states, where he represented President Muhammadu Buhari.

Buhari said that the unconstitutional seizure of power in any shape or form “is simply unacceptable and has no place in the 21st century.”

The meeting revolved around the political developments in the republics of Guinea and Mali where juntas have taken over power.

The meeting, attended by 10 of the ECOWAS leaders and representatives from the United Nations, was convened after Guinean President Alpha Conde was ousted via a coup d’etat in the West African country on Sept. 5.

This culminated in his arrest and detention by the country’s military, the dissolution of the Guinean government, suspension of the country’s constitution.

Buhari joined other global leaders in condemning the coup in Guinea, saying: “I join all well-meaning global leaders to express, in the strongest terms, the condemnation of the government of Nigeria of this unconstitutional change of government, a development that could seriously destabilise the Republic of Guinea.

“What happened in Guinea is a brazen disregard for the provisions of the ECOWAS Protocol on Democracy and Good Governance, which clearly states that every accession to power must be made through free, fair, and transparent election.

“The unconstitutional seizure of power in any shape or form is simply unacceptable – four coups within the past few months is a dangerous trend indeed.”

According to the Nigerian leader, the region is sliding back to the infamous 1960s.

He said, “Our zero-tolerance for coups is important but clearly insufficient. Are there further steps that we can take to prevent coups?

“Could we, for example, work out an understanding with the UN, AU, the Commonwealth, and possibly, even the development finance institutions we are a part of, to act in unison to suspend a country where there has been a seizure of power from all these bodies simultaneously?”

Buhari said it was important for countries in the sub-region to respect the provisions against the unconstitutional accession to power and apply it in all instances.

He, therefore, called on the ECOWAS authority of heads of state and government to invoke the provisions of Article 45 of the ECOWAS Protocol on Democracy and Good Governance immediately by suspending Guinea from all of the bloc’s decision-making bodies and statutory meetings.

