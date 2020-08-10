Nigerian govt directs civil servants on levels 12 and 13 to resume

The Federal Government has directed civil servants on Grade Levels 12 and 13 to resume full duties from Monday.

The Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Dr. Folashade Yemi-Esan, who gave the directive in a circular titled: “Resumption of officers on Grade Levels 12 and 13,” dated August 10, 2020, also asked other staff of essential duties to resume work.

The federal government had in March ordered workers in the public sector to work from home in a bid to check the spread of COVID-19 in the country.

However, civil servants on Grade Levels 14 and above had resumed work since June.

In the fresh circular, the HOS directed that workers would henceforth resume for work from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Monday to Friday.

Yemi-Esan said: “Following Mr. President’s approval of the recommendation of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, officers on Grade Levels 12 and 13, and those on essential services are hereby directed to be in the office every working day (Monday to Friday) with effect from Monday, August 10, 2020.

“Also, the officers and those affected by earlier circulars on resumption of duty are now to resume by 8:00 a.m. and close by 4:00 p.m. daily.

“Permanent Secretaries/Chief Executive Officers are to define the officers performing essential services in their MDAs.

“However, in doing so, consideration must be given to the health implication of the number to recall for duties in the light of the extant guidelines on the measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.”

