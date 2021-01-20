Nigerian govt extends teachers’ retirement age

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) on Wednesday approved the extension of Nigerian teachers’ retirement age from 60 to 65 years.

The Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, disclosed this to State House correspondents at the end of the FEC meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

According to him, the council approved a document titled: “Harmonized Retirement Age for Teachers Bill, 2021.”

He added that the ministry would forward the bill to National Assembly for consideration and possible approval.

The government is also seeking legal backing to new measures to improve the teaching profession in the country.

Apart from retirement age, the minister said the government would seek the parliament’s consent for an extension of teachers’ years of service from 35 years to 40 years.

Adamu said other highlights of the bill include the introduction of bursary, posting allowances to rural areas and other measures meant to attract the best brains to the teaching profession.

