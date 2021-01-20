Presidency reaction to Ondo govt’s quit notice to herdsmen provocative – Fani-Kayode

A former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, on Wednesday described as insulting and provocative, the presidency reaction to the quit notice given to herdsmen by the Ondo State government.

The Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the President, Garba Shehu, had in a statement on Tuesday described as unacceptable the Ondo State decision to send the herdsmen packing from the state’s forest reserves.

He said: “It will be the least expected to unilaterally oust thousands of herders who have lived all their lives in the state on account of the infiltration of the forests by criminals.”

Fani-Kayode, who reacted to the presidency’s remarks on his Twitter handle, commended Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu for giving quit notice to the herdsmen and asked other governors in the South-West to do the same.

He wrote: “The quit notices cannot be given to law-abiding citizens in any part of Nigeria but must be given to those herdsmen that kill, steal and seek to destroy the lives of others. Murderous terrorists and blood-thirsty and evil men that hide in the forest to ambush, kidnap, kill and destroy innocent and hardworking men and women have no constitutional rights.

“It is the duty of government to not only flush them out from whichever hole they are hiding but also to dispatch them to hell where they belong.

“Akeredolu has done and said the right thing and I urge every single South-West governor to do the same. Fulanis, Hausas, Igbos, Ijaws, and all Nigerians are welcome in the South-West but terrorists, bandits, killers, and unhinged, blood-lusting and blood-thirsty psychopaths and sociopaths are not.”

