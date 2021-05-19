Nigerian govt fully committed to free and fair elections — Buhari | Ripples Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari said on Wednesday the Nigerian government’s commitment to free and fair elections would be followed through in future elections.

The President, who stated this during an interactive session with some Nigerians in Paris, France, said the bedrock of democracy remains sustenance of the multi-party structure with trust from citizens.

He noted that results from elections since he assumed office had been a mixed bag, with the people’s choice playing out.

Buhari, however, promised to keep the template that had brought more credibility to the electoral process.

He said: “Free and fair election is a great concern. In the last elections, our party lost in some elections and it reflects our position of non-interference.

“Normally, those in power will win by hook or by crook. We believe in free and fair elections. I have respect for Nigerians to choose their leaders.

“We have shown we respect our citizens by allowing them to choose their leaders.

“We gave instructions to security to deal with anyone who uses thugs to disrupt electoral processes.

“What I can assure you is that you can walk about and around with your head raised high that this administration is committed to a multi-party system.”

Buhari said he had watched Nigerians spend long hours in campaigns listening to candidates since 2003, 2007, 2011, when he contested elections and lost, and 2015 and 2019 presidential elections, which he won.

The President added: “Nigerians deserve respect. I have suffered before, so I know what it means.

”My duty is to serve Nigeria and Nigerians with all my heart. I assure you that in spite of the ill-luck, with a drop in resources, we will do our best.”

He said investments had been channeled into the agricultural sector with visible results, adding that the closure of the country’s border with neighbouring countries was to protect the economy and improve security.

