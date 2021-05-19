 Nigerian govt fully committed to free and fair elections — Buhari | Ripples Nigeria
Connect with us

Politics

Nigerian govt fully committed to free and fair elections — Buhari

Published

39 mins ago

on

President Muhammadu Buhari said on Wednesday the Nigerian government’s commitment to free and fair elections would be followed through in future elections.

The President, who stated this during an interactive session with some Nigerians in Paris, France, said the bedrock of democracy remains sustenance of the multi-party structure with trust from citizens.

He noted that results from elections since he assumed office had been a mixed bag, with the people’s choice playing out.

Buhari, however, promised to keep the template that had brought more credibility to the electoral process.

He said: “Free and fair election is a great concern. In the last elections, our party lost in some elections and it reflects our position of non-interference.

“Normally, those in power will win by hook or by crook. We believe in free and fair elections. I have respect for Nigerians to choose their leaders.

“We have shown we respect our citizens by allowing them to choose their leaders.

READ ALSO: Buhari will fulfill his pre-election promises to Nigerians – SGF

“We gave instructions to security to deal with anyone who uses thugs to disrupt electoral processes.

“What I can assure you is that you can walk about and around with your head raised high that this administration is committed to a multi-party system.”

Buhari said he had watched Nigerians spend long hours in campaigns listening to candidates since 2003, 2007, 2011, when he contested elections and lost, and 2015 and 2019 presidential elections, which he won.

The President added: “Nigerians deserve respect. I have suffered before, so I know what it means.

”My duty is to serve Nigeria and Nigerians with all my heart. I assure you that in spite of the ill-luck, with a drop in resources, we will do our best.”

He said investments had been channeled into the agricultural sector with visible results, adding that the closure of the country’s border with neighbouring countries was to protect the economy and improve security.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Investigations

INVESTIGATION....N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work INVESTIGATION....N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
Investigations4 weeks ago

INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work

In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION...PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger INVESTIGATION...PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Investigations4 weeks ago

INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger

Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION... N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps (Part I) INVESTIGATION... N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps (Part I)
Investigations4 weeks ago

INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps

In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION... How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities INVESTIGATION... How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Investigations1 month ago

INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities

Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term
Investigations4 months ago

Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes

In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...

Sports

Sports14 mins ago

EPL: Liverpool into top four with Burnley win as Villa loss dents Spurs’ European hopes

Liverpool have bettered their chances of finishing in top four of the Premier League this season following a 3-0 win...
Sports9 hours ago

Chelsea legend Lampard inducted into Premier League Hall of Fame

Former Chelsea midfielder, Frank Lampard is the latest ex-player to be inducted into the English Premier League Hall of Fame....
Super Eagles Super Eagles
Sports10 hours ago

Super Eagles to face Mexico in July after playing Cameroon in June

The Super Eagles of Nigeria now have two big international friendlies lined up in preparations for their participation in the...
Sports1 day ago

Iheanacho sets goal record but Leicester’s top-four bid hit by loss to Chelsea

Kelechi Iheanacho scored for Leicester City in their 2-1 defeat to Chelsea in a Premier League clash at Stamford Bridge...
Sports1 day ago

Brighton come from behind to stun 10-man Man City in five-goal thriller

Brighton pulled off an incredible comeback victory over champions Manchester City in their Premier League clash on Tuesday. Trailing 2-0...

Latest Tech News

Tech9 hours ago

Kenya’s Mazi Mobility launches flagship electric motorcycle fleet. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Kenya’s Mazi Mobility...
Tech1 day ago

Nigeria’s BFREE closes $800k seed round from VC. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s BFREE closes...
Tech2 days ago

AlphaCode awards R2-m to support Fintech startups. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. AlphaCode awards R2-million...
Tech4 days ago

TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space

Today, let’s do a quick one on: • Afrinurse launch • Cyber crime via messaging apps • CDcare launch •...
Tech5 days ago

Nigeria’s CDcare launches zero-interest, pay-later platform. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s CDcare launches...
Tech6 days ago

Nigeria’s ClassNG launches as open marketplace for education. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s ClassesNG launches...