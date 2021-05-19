Nigerian govt fully committed to free and fair elections — Buhari | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
Nigerian govt fully committed to free and fair elections — Buhari
President Muhammadu Buhari said on Wednesday the Nigerian government’s commitment to free and fair elections would be followed through in future elections.
The President, who stated this during an interactive session with some Nigerians in Paris, France, said the bedrock of democracy remains sustenance of the multi-party structure with trust from citizens.
He noted that results from elections since he assumed office had been a mixed bag, with the people’s choice playing out.
Buhari, however, promised to keep the template that had brought more credibility to the electoral process.
He said: “Free and fair election is a great concern. In the last elections, our party lost in some elections and it reflects our position of non-interference.
“Normally, those in power will win by hook or by crook. We believe in free and fair elections. I have respect for Nigerians to choose their leaders.
“We have shown we respect our citizens by allowing them to choose their leaders.
READ ALSO: Buhari will fulfill his pre-election promises to Nigerians – SGF
“We gave instructions to security to deal with anyone who uses thugs to disrupt electoral processes.
“What I can assure you is that you can walk about and around with your head raised high that this administration is committed to a multi-party system.”
Buhari said he had watched Nigerians spend long hours in campaigns listening to candidates since 2003, 2007, 2011, when he contested elections and lost, and 2015 and 2019 presidential elections, which he won.
The President added: “Nigerians deserve respect. I have suffered before, so I know what it means.
”My duty is to serve Nigeria and Nigerians with all my heart. I assure you that in spite of the ill-luck, with a drop in resources, we will do our best.”
He said investments had been channeled into the agricultural sector with visible results, adding that the closure of the country’s border with neighbouring countries was to protect the economy and improve security.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
Sports
EPL: Liverpool into top four with Burnley win as Villa loss dents Spurs’ European hopes
Liverpool have bettered their chances of finishing in top four of the Premier League this season following a 3-0 win...
Chelsea legend Lampard inducted into Premier League Hall of Fame
Former Chelsea midfielder, Frank Lampard is the latest ex-player to be inducted into the English Premier League Hall of Fame....
Super Eagles to face Mexico in July after playing Cameroon in June
The Super Eagles of Nigeria now have two big international friendlies lined up in preparations for their participation in the...
Iheanacho sets goal record but Leicester’s top-four bid hit by loss to Chelsea
Kelechi Iheanacho scored for Leicester City in their 2-1 defeat to Chelsea in a Premier League clash at Stamford Bridge...
Brighton come from behind to stun 10-man Man City in five-goal thriller
Brighton pulled off an incredible comeback victory over champions Manchester City in their Premier League clash on Tuesday. Trailing 2-0...
Latest Tech News
Kenya’s Mazi Mobility launches flagship electric motorcycle fleet. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Kenya’s Mazi Mobility...
Nigeria’s BFREE closes $800k seed round from VC. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s BFREE closes...
AlphaCode awards R2-m to support Fintech startups. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. AlphaCode awards R2-million...
TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space
Today, let’s do a quick one on: • Afrinurse launch • Cyber crime via messaging apps • CDcare launch •...
Nigeria’s CDcare launches zero-interest, pay-later platform. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s CDcare launches...
Nigeria’s ClassNG launches as open marketplace for education. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s ClassesNG launches...